There are political differences in Ukraine, but unity is important for victory - Borrell

EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that there are certain political differences in Ukraine, but unity is important for victory.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine has demonstrated extraordinary resilience, exceptional unity of society and a great consensus among the main political forces on the country's key goals. There are political differences, because democracy is, of course, about political differences, but unity is key to your victory. I was happy to say that to the members of the Verkhovna Rada this morning," he said.

Borrell added that he wanted to emphasise the importance of maintaining the effective functioning of democracy, the rule of law, and anti-corruption institutions.

"But it is also very important to preserve the unity of the country for the political forces and society in times of war," he concluded.

