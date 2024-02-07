In occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders plan to create the first "Center for Youth Military Training" in TOT - Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Russian invaders continue to militarize children in the temporarily occupied territories. In particular, they plan to create the first "Center for Youth Military Training" in the TOT in Melitopol.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Ukrainian children will be taught to provide first aid on the battlefield and to understand the means necessary to restore combat capability after being wounded.

They will also have to master drill training and work with UAVs and "be required to participate in propaganda activities."

"The Yunarmiya is a modern "Putin's Youth" militarized youth organization that works under the wing of the Russian Ministry of Defense, is controlled by Putin personally and grows new cannon fodder for Russia," said Melitopol Mayor Fedorov.

