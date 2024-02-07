Shmyhal discussed with Bulgarian parliamentary delegation possibility of joint production of equipment and training of Ukrainian military

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with a Bulgarian parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, to discuss, among other things, the possibility of joint production of equipment and training of the Ukrainian military.

Shmyhal wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"We appreciate the decision of the Bulgarian Parliament to provide Ukraine with enhanced defense support. In this context, we discussed the possibility of joint production of equipment and training of our military.



Bulgaria also supports the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine and the strengthening of sanctions against the aggressor. In particular, a bill has been submitted to the Bulgarian Parliament to freeze Russian assets. Our goal is to create a universal mechanism for all countries to confiscate them and direct them to the needs of Ukraine," he wrote.



The prime minister also noted that the parties discussed the work of the Ukrainian grain corridor and cooperation within the Black Sea demining group.

