Sweden allocates €26.4 million to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine

The Swedish government has decided to allocate €26.4 million to support energy efficiency projects in Ukraine.

"The funds were received by the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P Fund). The decision to allocate them was made by the Government of Sweden through the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida).

The funds allocated by the Swedish Government will be further allocated by the E5P Fund donors in the form of grant support to communities. In particular, we are talking about those that receive loans from European financial institutions/banks for the implementation of projects in the field of district heating, water supply, energy efficiency in communal buildings, development of urban electric transport, and renewable energy," the statement said.

As noted, with the support of the E5P Fund, ten large infrastructure projects have already been implemented in Ukraine in the field of district heating and energy efficiency measures in public buildings and energy saving.

The E5P Facility assists Ukraine by providing grants for critical energy efficiency projects to save energy, reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and other greenhouse gases.

The total amount of funds accumulated in the E5P Fund is currently €240 million. Earlier, in December, Sweden already provided €18.1 million to support Ukraine through the E5P Fund.

According to the Ministry, the E5P Facility is a multi-donor fund to encourage investment in energy efficiency and environmental projects in the Eastern Partnership region. The fund combines contributions from the EU and a group of 24 countries, including those supported by the fund. Contributions are used as grants to support projects in the municipal sector. The allocation of grants is flexible and recognises the priorities of each recipient country, with the overall goal of reducing energy use, pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.