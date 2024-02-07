If US aid to Ukraine is cut off, Europe will have to choose between doubling support and Putin’s victory - Sikorski

If the US Congress fails to adopt an aid package for Ukraine, Europe may face a dramatic choice: increase aid or let Putin win.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Then we, as Poland and Europe, will face a dramatic challenge: to double our aid to Ukraine, thus replacing American funds, or to allow Putin to conquer Ukraine. I know what I would choose, but I hope this will not happen," Sikorski said.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine cannot lose this war, and Putin cannot win it, because in this case "he would use the human and industrial potential of Ukraine to go further."

According to Sikorski, the Polish presidential palace and the Polish opposition, which had good contacts with Donald Trump, could play a very constructive role if they convince him that "he is acting against Ukraine, and this makes Vladimir Putin happy."

