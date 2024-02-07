ENG
Next meeting in Ramstein format will be held on February 14 in Brussels

The next meeting of the contact group on Ukraine’s defense in the Ramstein format will take place in Brussels on February 14, before the meeting of NATO defense ministers scheduled for the next day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrinform reports this with reference to NATO's statement.

"Allied defense ministers will meet at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 15.... A separate meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine, chaired by the United States, will be held at NATO headquarters on February 14," the statement said.

