Stoltenberg: Any changes in Ukraine’s leadership will not affect our support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on possible personnel changes in Ukraine’s military and political leadership.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, he said this on 7 February at a joint press conference with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Brussels.

Stoltenberg stressed that the decision to change Ukraine's leadership is "of course Ukraine's decision, and it is not for NATO to judge".

"But I welcome the very clear statement by Foreign Minister Kuleba that any changes will not affect relations with partners and with NATO. So we will continue to support - that's what matters - and we will continue to do so," he added.

