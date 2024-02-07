Resident of Kharkiv region dies in Prut River on border with Romania - State Border Guard Service

The body of a resident of the Kharkiv region was found in the Prut River on the border with Romania.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Yesterday, border guards of the Chernivtsi Detachment received information from Romanian colleagues about the discovery of a man's body in the Prut River, opposite the Mamalyha Border Guard Department.

The deceased was a citizen of Ukraine born in 1982, a resident of the Kharkiv region. Romanian law enforcement officers are currently establishing the causes and circumstances of the death. It is possible that the man was trying to illegally enter Romania by crossing the river.

The SBGS notes that attempts to illegally cross the border of Ukraine on river sections have been frequent recently. Such attempts often have tragic consequences.

