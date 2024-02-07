Missile attack on Kyiv region: three people were injured, 58 private houses, 6 apartments, house of culture, educational institution, post office, and 12 cars were damaged

In Kyiv region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of the morning missile attack by the occupiers. The number of victims has increased to three.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.



"Unfortunately, the number of victims has increased to 3 people. The injuries are minor: cuts to the face, limbs and light contusions. All the victims received the necessary medical care.



The number of objects damaged by falling debris has also increased.



In total, 58 private houses, 6 apartments in 5 multi-storey buildings, a house of culture, an educational institution, a post office, and 12 cars were damaged," the statement said.

As noted, the facilities have partially smashed windows, cut doors, damaged roofs and walls.



"The owners of the damaged houses will be provided with all the necessary assistance. We are joining efforts with representatives of local communities and our international partners to do this. The work is ongoing," added Kravchenko.

