Over February 7, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in six directions, 34 enemy attacks repelled near Avdiivka - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an update on the Russian invasion as of 6 p.m. on February 7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening report states: "The seven hundred and fourteenth day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite significant losses, it does not abandon its plans for the complete occupation of Ukraine, ignores the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, launches strikes, and attacks both military and civilian targets. The enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

At the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out several attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. A total of 64 enemy air attack vehicles were used: 20 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs, 29 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 4 X-22 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. As a result of combat operations, the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets: 26 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles; 3 Kalibr cruise missiles; 15 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 391,470 people (+890 per day), 6,372 tanks, 9,387 artillery systems, 11,879 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

There were 80 combat engagements during the day. Information on the total number of air strikes and attacks from multiple launch rocket systems is being updated.

Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population, including children. Multi-storey and private buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Lviv regions were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy conducted an air strike near Yablunivka in the Sumy region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi, Semenivka in the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Popivka, Pokrovka, Hrabovske in the Sumy region; Veterynarne, Nesterne, Komisarove in the Kharkiv region.

Read more: AFU repelled enemy attacks in 6 directions. Russians stormed positions of Ukrainian defenders twice in Kherson region - General Staff of AFU

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled 3 attacks near Synkivka, Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy launched an air strike near Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled seven attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny, Torske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Zelenskyy ordered to create separate branch of Unmanned Systems Forces in Armed Forces

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 25 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 9 attacks near Nevelske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also conducted an air strike near Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation 20 times. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Charivne, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Lobkove, Piatykhatky, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 390,580 people (+ 1020 per day), 6365 tanks, 9367 artillery systems, 11857 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSG in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, 3 unsuccessful attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made during the day. Kherson, Tokarivka, Molodizhne, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka in the Kherson region came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy also fired from multiple rocket launchers near the settlements of Kherson and Chornobaivka in the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 ammunition depots of the enemy."

Read more: Enemy’s attacks are repelled in 6 sectors, 126 combat engagements over last day - General Staff