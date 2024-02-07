Helping Ukraine will be one of key issues at NATO’s Washington summit - Sullivan

One of the main issues at the anniversary NATO Washington summit in July will be continued support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by the National Security Advisor to the US President Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The United States will welcome allies to Washington this summer to celebrate NATO's 75th birthday, but also to demonstrate that the Alliance is bigger, stronger, and more united than ever. We covered a wide range of issues, including those that will be central to the Summit in Washington in July. The first, of course, is our joint assistance to Ukraine," said the U.S. Administration official.

Sullivan reminded that yesterday US President Joe Biden said that he would make significant efforts to ensure that the United States provides Ukraine with an aid package with bicameral support from Congress.

"Allies are committed not only to helping Ukraine in the current battle, but also to supporting Ukraine in the dimension of future deterrence (of potential aggression - ed.) and on its path to NATO membership. We had a good discussion about that today during the planning of the summit, about the practical assistance that NATO can provide for Ukraine," Biden's adviser summarized the meeting of NATO national security advisers.

As a reminder, the next NATO Summit will be held in Washington on July 9-11, 2024.