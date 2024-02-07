Russians used 64 aircraft during attack on morning of February 7 - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian territory on February 7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "At the beginning of the day, the enemy carried out several attacks on the territory of Ukraine, using various means of air attack: attack UAVs, cruise, ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles. A total of 64 enemy air attack vehicles were used: 20 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs, 29 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 4 X-22 cruise missiles, 3 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. As a result of combat operations, the Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 44 air targets: 26 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles; 3 Kalibr cruise missiles; 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

