Mayor Sienkevych: 119 houses damaged as result of shelling in Mykolaiv
After the shelling of Mykolaiv, more than a hundred buildings were damaged in the city.
This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, about 200 public utilities and rescuers worked at the site of the shelling. We have allocated slate, film, tarpaulin, boards, and slats from the city's matrix reserve. Today our employees helped to sew up the houses. Tomorrow we will continue this work - a team of 33 people will sew up windows and cover roofs in damaged buildings," he wrote.
According to him, 119 houses were damaged in the city.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password