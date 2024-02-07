ENG
News
Mayor Sienkevych: 119 houses damaged as result of shelling in Mykolaiv

After the shelling of Mykolaiv, more than a hundred buildings were damaged in the city.

This was reported by Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, about 200 public utilities and rescuers worked at the site of the shelling. We have allocated slate, film, tarpaulin, boards, and slats from the city's matrix reserve. Today our employees helped to sew up the houses. Tomorrow we will continue this work - a team of 33 people will sew up windows and cover roofs in damaged buildings," he wrote.

According to him, 119 houses were damaged in the city.

Mykolayiv (403) shoot out (13007) Senkevych (98)
