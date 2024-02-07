Ihnat on creation of Unmanned Systems Forces under AFU: Drones will be useful not only for military

Yurii Ihnat commented on the creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces under the AFU

Censor.NET reports his words on the air of the "United News" telethon.

"There are probably some strategic plans on this issue - I can't say anything about it now... But no one can do without drones today," the spokesman said,

He cited Turkey as an example, where, in addition to purely military functions, drones help the police detect crimes and border guards control the border and fight smuggling.

"Therefore, drones will definitely be useful for everyone," Ihnat added.

The Air Force spokesperson also emphasized the importance of having drones.

"You can never have too many drones, and any help from our partners with them would be very useful for the Defense Forces. As well as assistance with electronic warfare (EW) equipment. We need as many of them as possible," he said.

