ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7403 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 542 0

Rescuers complete work to eliminate consequences of missile attack in Kyiv - SES

київ,обстріл

Rescuers completed work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of Wednesday, February 7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of the destruction in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district.

"As a result of the morning attack in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district, 4 people died. Forty people were evacuated from the building and 28 were rescued," the statement said.

In total, 39 people were injured in the attack, and 85 people received psychological assistance.

Read more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyyiv (2034) rescuers (34) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (754)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 