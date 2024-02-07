Rescuers complete work to eliminate consequences of missile attack in Kyiv - SES

Rescuers completed work to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of Wednesday, February 7.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency rescue operations have been completed at the site of the destruction in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district.

"As a result of the morning attack in a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district, 4 people died. Forty people were evacuated from the building and 28 were rescued," the statement said.

In total, 39 people were injured in the attack, and 85 people received psychological assistance.

Read more: Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv. PHOTOS