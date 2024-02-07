Occupiers sentenced 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war to imprisonment for terms from 27 to 29 years

The "Supreme Court" of the so-called "DPR" sentenced 33 Ukrainian soldiers from the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy and the 17th Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to 27 to 29 years in prison in a maximum security colony.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

The invaders accused the Ukrainian military of cruel treatment of civilians, murder for reasons of hatred and enmity, attempted murder of two or more people, as well as intentional damage to property in a generally dangerous way.

According to the prosecution, at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the military fired at residential buildings in the settlements of Sartana, Sakhanka, Talakivka and Staryi Krym in the Donetsk region. The shelling killed one person and injured another, damaging 42 houses and two cars.

Read more: More than 900 "Azov" fighters who defended Mariupol are still in Russian captivity - brigade commander Prokopenko

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has named some of the convicted Ukrainian servicemen: Roman Shostak, Volodymyr Torshyn, Denys Nazarov, Artem Shvydkoi, Oleksandr Oliinyk, Oleksandr Plotnikov, Yurii Akimov, Serhii Paliichuk, Serhii Dovhaliuk, Mykhailo Izotov and Yevhen Poptsov.