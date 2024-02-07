Sullivan: U.S. has no alternative to providing Ukraine with necessary aid package

President Biden’s administration hopes to get bipartisan support from the US Congress for an aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Yesterday, President Biden emphasized that history will record any failure to deliver the aid contained in the package presented this week. We must work to ensure that this package passes both the Senate and the House of Representatives and goes to the President for his signature. There is no alternative for the United States to step forward and provide the level of resources that will allow Ukraine to have the artillery, air defense systems, and other capabilities that they need," said the U.S. Administration official.

Sullivan noted that time is of the essence in such assistance and expressed hope that the U.S. could still achieve a positive outcome in passing this aid package.

Read more: Helping Ukraine will be one of key issues at NATO’s Washington summit - Sullivan

Answering journalists' questions about the Biden administration's Plan B in case the aid package fails to pass, the US National Security Advisor said that all efforts are currently focused on Plan A, i.e., the approval of aid for Ukraine in Congress.

"We are not focusing on Plan B, we are focusing on Plan A, on passing the package with bicameral support. It will provide the tools and capabilities that will allow Ukraine to continue to effectively defend itself and return the territories currently occupied by Russia. You see a lot of things coming to Congress, and I won't go into the details of it, especially here in Brussels. But what I can say is this. Even in the last 24 hours, you've seen a significant number of Republicans come out and say, whatever happens, we need to move forward with an aid package for Ukraine," Sullivan emphasized.

Read more: If US aid to Ukraine is cut off, Europe will have to choose between doubling support and Putin’s victory - Sikorski