US and NATO consider personnel decisions in AFU to be Ukraine’s sovereign affairs

Personnel changes in the Armed Forces, including the change of leadership, are a sovereign matter for Ukraine, which cannot be influenced by Brussels or Washington.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said this on Wednesday in Brussels during a joint press conference following a meeting of the Alliance's national security advisors, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukrainians must speak for themselves. The question of the future of any military personnel is a sovereign decision made by a sovereign country. Obviously, the elected leader has to make his own choice who will lead the operational military leadership. All I can say is that from the United States' perspective, we intend to continue to support the Ukrainian authorities and the Ukrainian military in their efforts. But personnel decisions are a matter for the Ukrainians. We can't make those decisions from Washington or from here in Brussels," Sullivan said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg agreed that personnel changes in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are a purely Ukrainian decision, and NATO cannot take a separate view on this.

"This is a Ukrainian decision, and NATO cannot have any opinion on it. But I welcome the very clear statement by Foreign Minister Kuleba, who said that any changes will not harm Ukraine's relations with its partners and with NATO. So we will continue our support, and that is what matters," the Alliance chief added.

