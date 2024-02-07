Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times on February 7 - 154 explosions recorded - RMA

During the day, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 154 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda communities were shelled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The message reads: "Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy fired mortars (4 explosions).

Bilopillia community: an air strike (3 explosions), grenade launcher attacks (113 explosions), mortar attacks (10 explosions) were carried out.

Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (5 explosions), FPV kamikaze drone shelling (1 explosion), UAV dropping of grenade launcher fragmentation rounds (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (17 explosions) were recorded.

Velyka Pysarivka community: there was a kamikaze FPV drone attack."

