Ukraine’s Armed Forces lack ammunition, military has to make tough decisions - Kirby

The Ukrainian military is forced to save ammunition because they are afraid of running out. The Russians are trying to take advantage of this to attack Ukrainian positions and peaceful towns more often.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, during a briefing.

"We know that in some units, the Ukrainian military is very, very careful about how they allocate their ammunition because they are starting to worry that they are running out," Kirby said.

He added that Ukrainian commanders in certain areas also have to determine which longer-range systems to use now and which not to use due to the lack of new tranches of military aid.

"The Russians are aware of this, and that's why they continue to attack with drones and missiles to force Ukrainians to spend air defence assets that - and they know this - are not being replenished," the administration official said.

During the briefing, Kirby said that the Russians want to have an operational base in the Avdiivka area. This is a starting point, a logistics centre, but the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to fight for it.