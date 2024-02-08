Air Defense Forces destroy 11 out of 17 "shaheds" at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of February 8, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 "shaheds". They were launched from Cape Chauda.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Air Force of AFU.
"As a result of combat operations, 11 'shaheds' were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.
