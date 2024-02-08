ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7457 visitors online
News
1 631 4

Air Defense Forces destroy 11 out of 17 "shaheds" at night - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of February 8, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 "shaheds". They were launched from Cape Chauda.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in the Air Force of AFU.

"As a result of combat operations, 11 'shaheds' were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the statement said.

Read more: Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, non-residential infrastructure was hit (updated)

Результат роботи ППО

Author: 

drone (1600) Anti-aircraft warfare (1475) Air forces (1432)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 