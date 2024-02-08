92 combat engagements took place over day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled attacks in 6 directions - General Staff

The Russian army is trying to advance at the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka yesterday.

According to Censor.NET this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polesia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 3 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 9 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled 8 occupants' attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 22 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotino in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assault actions.