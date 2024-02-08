Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 392,380 people (+910 per day), 6383 tanks, 9411 artillery systems, 11899 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 392,380 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with the reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.02.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 392380 (+910) people,

tanks ‒ 6383 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 11899 (+20) units,

artillery systems – 9411 (+24) units,

MLRS – 980 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 666 (+1) units,

aircraft – 332 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 7191 (+14),

cruise missiles ‒ 1880 (+31),

ships/boats ‒ 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 12513 (+27) units,

special equipment ‒ 1505 (+8)

