Debris of "Shaheds" damaged infrastructure object in Vinnytsia region, fire broke out

At night in Vinnytsia, debris from downed UAVs caused a fire at one of the infrastructure facilities.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Vinnytsia RMA, Serhii Borzov.

The fire has already been contained.

"Firefighters are completing liquidation work. There are no casualties," the RMA head wrote.

