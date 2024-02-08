Day in Kharkiv region: attack on Kurylivka, shelling of Kupiansk and Vovchansk

During the day, the occupiers shelled almost 20 settlements of the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

On the evening of February 7, the occupiers shelled Kupiansk and the village of Hlushkivka. A private house and a gas pipe were damaged in the city. A 67-year-old man received minor injuries. A private farm was damaged in the village of Hlushkivka. A 42-year-old man received an explosive injury.

Also in the evening, the occupiers attacked the village of Kurylivka, a private home was damaged during the shelling.

In the afternoon, around 3:00 p.m., the Russians shelled Vovchansk with anti-aircraft guns.

In the morning, the Kupiansk district came under enemy fire, outside the village of Hryhorivka, a warehouse of a private enterprise was destroyed, 1 residential building was destroyed and 1 was damaged.

The occupiers also carried out airstrikes on Tabaiivka.