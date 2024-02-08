During day, Ruscists hit three districts of Donetsk region: 1 person died, and 8 were injured

Russian occupation forces shelled three districts of the Donetsk region during the day. In Selydove, 1 person died, and 7 were injured. Also, 1 person was injured in Avdiivka.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin,Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

At night, the Russians attacked Selydove, as a result of which 1 person died, 7 others were wounded. 53 high-rise buildings, 10 private houses, 7 administrative buildings, and 24 cars were damaged. A person was injured in Avdiivka.

Kramatorsk district

The Lyman community district 18 shellings, the outskirts of the Kostyantynivka district came under fire.

Bakhmut district

2 private houses were damaged in the Chasiv Yar district. A house in Serebryanka was damaged in the Siverska district. 3 houses were damaged in Zvanivka.

In total, the Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 7 times during the day. 81 people, including 12 children, were evacuated from the front line.

