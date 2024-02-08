Heavy fighting continues in Kupiansk direction, in Bakhmut the enemy threw all their efforts at Chasiv Yar, - Defense Forces

Over the past day, in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy fired 8 times from the air at the positions of Ukrainian defenders, in the Bakhmut area, offensive actions are being continued in small groups.

As Censor.NET informs, Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the OSGT "Khortytsia", announced this on the air of the telethon.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Su-24 attack aircraft, K-52 helicopters, and other weapons, and also inflicted fire damage with kamikaze drones 25 times. 13 clashes took place during the day.

It was possible to eliminate 239 occupiers and destroy or damage 42 units of military equipment. In particular, tanks, armored personnel carriers, IFVs, and SPGs. Also, during the day, 7 shelters and one warehouse with ammunition were destroyed.

See more: Sirskyi visited units of AFU in Bakhmut direction: Number of decisions were made to repel enemy. PHOTOS

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy is trying to break into the rear of the AFU, for this purpose, it is using Storm-Z and Storm-V assault units.

During the day, 123 occupiers were eliminated in this direction, 70 units of military equipment and the control point of unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.