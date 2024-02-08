Over 1.2 thousand residents of Zaporizhzhia region are in Russian captivity - Fedorov

Currently, more than 1,200 residents of the Zaporizhzhia region are being held captive by the Russian occupiers.

This was stated by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA, Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"According to the official register, there are 1,200 people in captivity. My opinion is that there are about twice as many," he said.

The leader of the RMA called on the people who remain in the occupation to leave. After all, no one can provide security guarantees there.

Fedorov added that a separate headquarters has been created on the basis of the "Same Tut" Help Center for IDPs from Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia, which collects information on abducted people. The Center has gathered all the recommendations on what to do if a person is captured, where to write a statement, and who to contact. After that, work begins together with special services and a representative of the human rights commissioner.

