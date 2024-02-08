Russians onLeft Bank are attacking without support of armored vehicles - OC "South"

On the Left Bank, the enemy attacks the Defense Forces without the support of armored vehicles, which are embargoed due to heavy losses.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South" announced this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"For a long time, we have observed that they have a ban on using armored vehicles during assaults, that is, at the beginning they carried out assaults according to the classic tactics of fighting with the use of armored vehicles, but they lost it, so after a certain time they stopped using it. We learned that they have the ban is in effect, that is, assaults are carried out directly by groups of infantry," she said.

Read more: Russians have not used "Shaheds" in recent days, they are looking for new launch sites - OC "South"

According to Humeniuk, the number of enemy assaults dropped from 10-15 per day to 3-4.

She suggests that it is "more and more difficult for the enemy to gather a group of suicide bombers."

In general, Humeniuk added, enemy losses on the Left Bank range from 50 to 80 people per day.

Read more: After strikes on "Belbek", Russians are trying to find most safe starting points for themselves - OC "South"