Armed Forces of Ukraine feels certain projectile "hunger", therefore it optimizes use of available means in battles in east of country - Defense Forces

In the east of the country, both the Ukrainian defenders and the occupiers will feel a certain projectile "hunger".

As Censor.NET informs, Illia Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Khortytsia operational-strategic military group, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy is shifting forces and means, especially projectiles, to those directions where the Russians see that they may have some perspective, from other, less important directions. Everything that is available is pulled there, but even in such conditions, the ROF does not have enough of them," Yevlash said.

However, according to the head of the press service, Russia will not be able to ensure the production of the necessary number of shells to meet its daily needs, so it resorts to importing ammunition from Iran and North Korea.

In turn, the Armed Forces have quite a lot of different weapons, including Western ones, but they need more ammunition due to the numerical superiority of the enemy. Due to which the soldiers of the Defense Forces learned to optimize their work as much as possible.

"They have become such snipers with 155-mm guns that hit the target not from the first, but from the second shot," Yevlash noted.

