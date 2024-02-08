The leadership of the Verkhovna Rada corrected the "Servant of the people" Fedienko, which blocked the development of combat systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the ACC Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET informs.

The leadership of the Council corrected the crime of the "servant" Fedienko, which blocked the development of combat systems of the Armed Forces. It was the ACC's fastest advocacy campaign: two public communications and some private negotiations. Thanks to the partners in the government who reacted quickly. The comma was removed from the text of the bill signed by the Speaker. And this fundamentally changes the regulation in favor of the Defense Forces," he explained.

According to Shabunin, in the edition signed by the speaker, it is forbidden to legalize only those systems that simultaneously have integrations and provide public services (and each of these requirements individually is not valid).

"As you understand, combat systems do NOT provide any public services. Except for the enemy, and even then they are exclusively ritualistic. Cleaning the coma still leaves room for manipulation, so it would be good to remove the part about integration from the text altogether. However, as of now, it is the fastest (albeit not ideal) way out of the disaster that Fedienko deliberately drove the combat systems of the Defense Forces into. The latter, I will remind you, inserted (in draft law No. 10062) an edit on the box (with a comma), which actually prohibited any integration of combat systems in the cloud ", the head of the ACC added.

Earlier it was reported that the "servant of the people" Fedienko, by his amendment, prohibited the transfer of our combat systems to the military clouds of NATO countries

