Tusk criticizes US Senate over aid to Ukraine: Reagan is turning over in his grave

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticizes Republicans for failing to vote on an aid package for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post by Polish Prime Minister Tusk.

He said that the Republican Party of the United States of America betrays democratic freedoms after the US Senate failed to vote on a bill that includes military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine on February 7.

"Dear Republican Senators of America. Ronald Reagan, who helped millions of us win back our freedom and independence, is probably spinning in his grave today. Shame on you," Tusk wrote on the X network.

As a reminder, the US Senate failed a procedural vote on a bill that would provide aid to Israel, Ukraine, and strengthen control measures on the southern border of the United States.

