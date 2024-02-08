Draft law on mobilization to be changed and balanced before second reading, - "servant of people" Chernev

The draft law on mobilization should correct the norms concerning evaders and the mobilization of graduate students. Amendments to the document will be accepted during 14 days.

This was stated by Yehor Chernev, an MP from the "Servant of the People" party of Ukraine, deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Censor.NET reports citing the parliament's press service.

According to him, the draft law is more in line with the needs of the military and the General Staff. At the same time, it is more fair to those who have to go to the army. At the same time, there are still questions about evaders.

"We need to weigh all the pros and cons here, because we may not really get a result in terms of replenishing the army, but we will definitely get a negative result in economic terms. Compared to the first version, the Ministry of Defense has only changed the decision to make decisions on evaders to be made by the courts rather than the military commissions. This is a fairer approach. However, it is still questionable whether this approach is necessary at all. We want to hear all sides," emphasized Chernev.

He said that representatives of the Defense Ministry were present at the committee meeting. The parliamentarians explained to them what exactly needs to be changed in the draft law for the second reading.

"Postgraduate students studying on a contract basis and on a budget cannot have different conditions for deferring mobilization. Now it looks like those on the state budget have a deferral, and the Ministry of Defense proposes to cancel it for those on the contract. This basically violates the balance and the Constitution. I think this will be corrected," Chernev said.

He added that now there are 14 days to submit amendments, and the work of the relevant Committee will depend on the number of these amendments.

"I think if there are between 100 and 500 amendments, we will process it quite quickly. If there are more than a few thousand amendments, the consideration may be delayed. Today, we had MPs at the Committee who submitted alternative draft laws. In general, what they proposed is in line with our position. If we find consensus on key issues, there will be consensus in the hall and during the voting," the "servant of the people" emphasized.

As a reminder, on February 7, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on mobilization in the first reading.