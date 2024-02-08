In Nikopol, car of deputy mayor was shot in morning, man died. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In the morning in Nikopol, unidentified persons shot a car carrying the deputy mayor.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"On 8 February 2024, on a street in Nikopol, unidentified persons shot a car carrying the deputy mayor with unidentified firearms. The man died on the spot as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

According to local media, the car was driven by Deputy Mayor Vitalii Zhuravlev. The shelling caused the car to catch fire, and the driver received numerous penetrating gunshot wounds, dying at the scene.

The National Police reported that the police had identified the attacker's description. Currently, the collection and analysis of material evidence is underway, and operational and investigative measures are being taken to detain the suspect.









