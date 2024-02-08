Commanders of military units were authorized to write off military property worth up to UAH 1.7 million - Umerov

According to the norms of the new law, commanders of military units will now be able to write off military property worth up to UAH 1,700,000 without approval and approval. Currently, the Ministry of Defense is finalizing the preparation of by-laws for this law.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"An important law that simplifies the procedures for writing off military property comes into force. Commanders of military units receive real authority to write off military property during martial law by their order (except for weapons) at a cost per unit of military property or by one act worth up to UAH 1,700,000 without approval and agreement with higher-level officials, law enforcement agencies or special law enforcement formation within the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the minister noted.

According to him, this significantly reduces bureaucracy and makes procedures simpler and more transparent.

"The Ministry of Defense is already completing the preparation of proposals for by-laws that will fully implement the provisions of the law. All technical issues to simplify the relevant procedures will be resolved no later than in a week," Umerov added.

