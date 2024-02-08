Despite storm in Black Sea, Russia took out missile carrier with 8 "Kalibr" missiles. Level of missile danger has been significantly increased - Defense Forces of South
Russia launched a surface-to-surface missile carrier - frigate "Admiral Makarov" into the Black Sea.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defense Forces of the South.
As noted, the missile carrier has 8 Kalibrs at the ready.
"The level of missile danger has increased significantly. We listen to the air warning signals, we act in a coordinated and efficient manner. The Southern Defense Forces monitor the change in the situation and report it online," the message says.
