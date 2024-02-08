Occupants increasingly use FPV and Mavic drones on the battlefield - National Guard

Every day, Russian troops are increasingly using different types of drones on the battlefield, including FVP drones, Mavic drones, and UAVs with different payloads.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk during the telethon.

"We see that the use of drones of various types - FPV drones and Mavic drones with a combat payload - is growing almost every month. To counteract this, electronic warfare means are being used, and work is underway to destroy enemy groups using drones," he said.

According to him, the Defense Forces are actively using electronic warfare to counter Russian drones. However, this is not the only way to combat Russian drones.

"We use electronic warfare to counteract this. We also work to destroy the enemy's equipment. Usually, this makes it possible to use different types of drones and carry out other tasks that allow us to neutralize this offensive potential and destroy enemy groups that use drones against us," said the National Guard spokesman.

Read more: Borrell after visiting drone manufacturing plants in Ukraine: You don’t need help with this, you’ve built efficient capacity

According to Muzychuk, the enemy is learning and quickly mastering techniques that it did not have in large numbers before.

"We can really say that the enemy is learning and mastering certain elements that it did not have before. Every day of combat actions actually gives something in the use of FVP drones, but fortunately something new for our units to be able to counter them," summarized the spokesman.