Ministry of Digital Transformation and Ministry of Defense are working on introduction of military ID card, it will not be in Diia, - Fedorov

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense are currently working on the introduction of an electronic military ID card. It will not be available in the Diia app.

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov in an interview with Forbes, Censor.NET reports.

"There is a certain logic there. I can't spoil it yet. Let's just say that it could be a military ID card in Diia. However, most likely, it will not be. We are currently working on this project separately," he said.

Fedorov added that it would be right if the Ministry of Defense was the first to announce the news in this direction.

Later, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation clarified the Minister's words.

"We are currently working with the Ministry of Defense to introduce a military card. It will not be in Diia. There will also be no military e-cabinet in Diia. For this purpose, a separate information system will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Defense. There will be no summonses in Diia either," the statement said.