Russians open training center for drone operators in occupied Mariupol - National Resistance Center

The occupiers are opening drone training courses in the temporarily occupied cities.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"After Sevastopol, a training center was opened in Mariupol, where those who want to work for "easy money" from all the occupied regions of Donbas are brought. Upon completion of the courses, operators are offered a contract with the Russian Armed Forces.

Thus, the enemy once again violates international law, which prohibits the recruitment of the population of the occupied territories for war against the homeland.

It should be noted that all instructors and course participants automatically become legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement said.

