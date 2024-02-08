Beating of woman by mob in Kosmach: police to switch to beef up security

The police in Ivano-Frankivsk region will switch to to beef up security. This decision was made after clashes in Kosmach, where a crowd of women attacked a woman with a child, believing her to be a "military commissar’s informer."

This was stated on Radio Liberty by Andrii Yatskiv, head of the communication sector of the Main Department of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"The police will carry out an enhanced version of the service in such areas, where possible, in such communities, and will work with people and communities to prevent such cases in the future," Yatskiv said.

According to him, all those involved in the incident are local residents. Investigators are currently questioning them. A decision will be made on bringing them to justice.

Read more: HACCU ordered police to investigate Dubinskyi’s beating in pre-trial detention center (updated)

The police representative added that the road blocking was a spontaneous gathering, and the police had not been warned about such events.

Yatskiv added that the condition of the injured 24-year-old woman and her six-year-old child has not changed. The mother has a probable closed head injury, and the girl has a bruise of the soft tissues of the nose.

Read more: Information about beating of Dubinsky in pre-trial detention center was not confirmed. Pre-trial detention center is preparing an appeal regarding lawyers’ actions

Beatings in Kosmach

On February 6, a crowd of people blocked the road in Kosmach, setting up an illegal "checkpoint" on it. The villagers attacked a woman and her child because they were convinced that the woman was a "informer for the military commissar" and was "ratting out their husbands."

Two women and a child asked for medical help. Law enforcement officers opened proceedings under Part 2 of Article 296 (Hooliganism committed by a group of persons). The punishment under this article is restriction of liberty for up to 5 years or imprisonment for up to 4 years.