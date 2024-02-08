Poles assured that they will not block traffic on border completely - Ukrainian Ambassador Zvarych

In the context of a full-scale war, Ukraine is dependent on exports, so any restrictions on them will have a painful impact on its defense capabilities.

This was stated by Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych in a commentary to Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports.

According to the diplomat, the Polish government is constantly negotiating with farmers to shorten the strike, as they had previously announced a month-long blockade of the border and some roads. He expressed hope that the parties would reach an understanding to limit the protest in time and prevent further blocking of the border.

Read more: Resident of Kharkiv region dies in Prut River on border with Romania - State Border Guard Service

"As of today, there is no unified vision of how the traffic restrictions will be implemented. We have assurances from the Polish side that traffic will not be blocked completely, that freight transport will still be allowed through, but at certain intervals. And humanitarian cargo, fuel tanks, all the necessary assistance that Ukraine needs should go unhindered. We will see how this will work in practice," he said.

Zwarych added that the Polish government is also communicating with the Ukrainian side - the ambassador himself met with the Polish Minister of Agriculture, and the ministries of agriculture of the two countries are also in dialogue.

Read more: From February 9, Poles will close border at "Dorogusk-Yahodyn" point - customs office

"We are trying to work out a formula that is mutually acceptable to the two countries so that we can cooperate here and not create problems for each other," the diplomat emphasized.