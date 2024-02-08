Russians plan to create "Warrior" club on basis of children’s camp in occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia - National Resistance Center
In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians continue to set up militaristic camps for Ukrainian children.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.
"A Center for Military Sports Training and Patriotic Education of Youth "Warrior" will appear in Zaporizhzhia region, which is to be opened on the basis of the children's health camp "Iskra".
The club will teach teenagers firearms and engineering training, i.e. prepare them for service in the Russian army. All of this will be supervised by occupying instructors from the Russian Federation. They also plan to give children brainwashing lectures about the war and 'Russian history'," the statement said.
