From now on, in Diia one can find out where nearest shelter is located and report if it is closed

A map of shelters is now available in the Diia app. It can be used to plot a route to the nearest shelter, check its condition, and complain about its shortcomings.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced in a telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Now citizens will have quick access to information, which means quick access to security. Employees of the State Emergency Service and the police conduct monitoring and quarterly surveys to update data on the state of shelters. And most importantly, their accessibility to the public," the minister said.

According to Klymenko, at the end of 2023, the number of shelters that meet the standards increased by almost 2 thousand. As of today, about 84% of the more than 60,000 civil defense facilities in the government-controlled territory meet the requirements. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this figure was three times lower.

Data from the Unified Information System for Shelter Registration will be displayed in Diia along with a photo and description of a particular facility.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation, said:

"Now, in the application in the Unbreakable service, you can find an interactive map with the nearest shelter and report if it is closed, rate it, and leave a review. The feedback is forwarded to local authorities.

In addition, Diia will provide information about:

•shelter rating

•address

•how many people it can accommodate

•access to the shelter

•type

•photo

"Plan a route to the shelter and share it with your loved ones. You can also download the shelters in your region in case there is no internet connection. Stay safe even if you are offline," Fedorov advised.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation also noted that shelters in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are not available in Diia for security reasons. Please contact your local authorities for the addresses.