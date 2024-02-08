After being released from pre-trial detention center, organized crime figures Umka and Lasha disappeared in unknown direction, did not appear at court hearings - media

Organized crime figures Serhii Oliinyk, nicknamed Umka, and Georgian-born Lasha Jachvliani did not appear at court hearings after their release from the pre-trial detention center.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Dnipro Operativnyi newspaper.

"According to our sources, Serhii Oliinyk (recognized by the National Security and Defense Council as an organized crime figure) is under house arrest. However, there is no relevant court decision in public court registers. The last meeting with Umka and Lasha Svan, who are accused of organizing "gatherings" and creating gangs, was dated January 22. It was then that the Babushkinskyi District Court failed to extend their preventive measure in the form of detention. The criminals left the pre-trial detention center and disappeared in an unknown direction. This caused a considerable resonance - after all, the president publicly promised to put an end to criminal clans, but the thieves still "decide on the spot" and avoid punishment," the statement said.

According to the channel, Serhii Oliinyk (Umka) and Lasha Jachvliani did not appear at the next meeting after being released.

"We do not exclude that a certain court decision on a new preventive measure exists - but due to "technical failures", as it has become popular recently, it does not appear in the register. Therefore, in fact, the defendants in the most high-profile criminal trial of the decade can formally move around the country, or, like their friend Petrovsky-Narik, get a disability and escape," noted Dnipro Operativnyi.



On February 15, the next hearing in this case is scheduled in Babushkinsky court.

As a reminder, Umka and Lasha Swan spent the last 13 months in pre-trial detention centers in Kyiv and Dnipro in the case of organizing/conducting a criminal assembly (part 1 of Article 255-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On January 23, the media reported that Umka and Lasha Svan had been released from the pre-trial detention center.

See more: In Donbas, leader of Russian criminal group Kusk, who was previously sentenced to 23 years, but he signed agreement with PMC "Wagner" was eliminated. PHOTOS