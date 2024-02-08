Man injured as result of shelling by occupants of Romashkove in Kherson region

Russian occupants shelled the village of Romashkove in the Kherson region, injuring a local resident and taking him to the hospital.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"A 58-year-old man was hit in the yard of his house. He was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury and a temple wound. The victim is being provided with medical care," the statement said.

