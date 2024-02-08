There is no single intact building in Avdiivka, 941 people remain in city - Barabash

Currently, there are fewer and fewer options for evacuation in Avdiivka due to constant shelling.

This was announced by the head of the MMA Vitalii Barabash during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, there is not a single intact building in the city, not for a long time. There is no building that could protect people's lives at least a little bit, because now the enemy mostly uses FAB-500, multi-storey buildings are being built like houses of cards. People often stay in these basements, and unfortunately, we cannot get them out. No building, basement, or shelter can withstand these strikes that are taking place around the clock in the city," he noted.

As of this morning, 941 people remain in Avdiivka. Due to the constant shelling, there are fewer and fewer options for evacuation.

"Every day the city is changing by the hour. Unfortunately, the enemy is attacking from all directions. There is no single area around our city where it would be more or less calm. They are really storming with huge forces. Right now, the weather conditions do not allow them to use equipment. But we understand that if there is a frost, then the equipment will leave, and it will be much more difficult," said Barabash.

Watch more: "Another ghost town on map of Ukraine. Zone of complete genocide": Yurii Butusov shows what Avdiivka looks like now. VIDEO