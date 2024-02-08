State Border Guard Service: five checkpoints will be blocked on border with Poland, protests will be held in Hungary. LIST
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has clarified which checkpoints on the border with Poland and Hungary are expected to be blocked due to the planned protests.
The State Border Guard Service announced this on Thursday in its Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Truck traffic across the border with Poland and Hungary is expected to be obstructed:
- According to preliminary information, on February 9, at 10:00 a.m., a strike of Polish farmers will begin in the areas bordering the Ukrainian checkpoints of Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska and Shehyni.
The protesters are determined to let one truck per hour through the Yagodyn and Shehyni checkpoints, and two trucks per hour in the direction of the Rava-Ruska checkpoint. Humanitarian cargo and buses will be allowed through unimpeded.
- Traffic for trucks through the Ustyluh and Uhryniv checkpoints may be obstructed starting February 12. Vehicles will be allowed through at a rate of three trucks per hour.
- Hungarian border guards also warn of a farmers' protest on February 9 on the road to the Záhony checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian Chop (Tisa) checkpoint. Preliminary, the protesters will not block the passage of vehicles," the statement said.
