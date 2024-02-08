Defense forces destroyed tank, five cannons and 57 occupants on left bank of Dnipro over last day
Ukrainian defenders eliminated 57 occupants on the left bank of the Dnipro over the past day.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.
"The defense forces continue to inflict fire on the enemy's locations, firing positions and rear," the statement said.
It is noted that over the past day, it was confirmed that the enemy on the left bank decreased by:
- 57 occupants;
- 1 tank;
- 5 guns;
- 2 mortars;
- 12 vehicles.
