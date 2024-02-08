ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5130 visitors online
News
621 0

X-59 missile was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"

ппо

Air defense forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the "East" Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.

See more: Russians attacked Nikopol district three times with artillery and as many times with kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

Author: 

rocket (1573) Dnipro region (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 