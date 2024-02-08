X-59 missile was destroyed in Kryvyi Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region - AC "East"
Air defense forces destroyed an X-59 guided missile in Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the "East" Air Command, Censor.NET reports.
"In the Kryvyi Rih district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the East Air Command destroyed an X-59 guided missile," the statement said.
