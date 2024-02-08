I met with Zaluzhnyi. It’s time for renewal. I invited him to be in my team - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Valeriy Zaluzhnyi to discuss the renewal of the Armed Forces leadership.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's telegram channel.

Zelenskyy thanked Zaluzhnyi for two years of defense of Ukraine and discussed with him what kind of renewal the Armed Forces of Ukraine need.

They also discussed who could be in the renewed leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The time for such a renewal is now," the head of state wrote. He added that he had offered Valerii Fedorovych to continue to be on the team.

